Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 65.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

