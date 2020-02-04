Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

NYSE:MPX opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 72.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth about $884,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

