Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,829,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,470,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.31.

MLM opened at $272.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.84 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.55.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

