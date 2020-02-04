Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:MLP opened at $10.26 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $210.65 million, a P/E ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

