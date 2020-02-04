MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.24. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $320,930.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,685.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $606,936.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,735 shares of company stock worth $1,151,139. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

