Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

In related news, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

