Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

