MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

Shares of MEG opened at C$6.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

