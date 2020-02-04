Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.29.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $758.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $635.28 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

