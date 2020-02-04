M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $640.33 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,052,742 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $640,333,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 781,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,294.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.07 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $174.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.