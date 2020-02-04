Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 135,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,294.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

