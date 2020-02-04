Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $217.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.60. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

