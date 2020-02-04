MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDO opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of MIND C.T.I. worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

