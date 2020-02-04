Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of MITK opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of -0.40. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

