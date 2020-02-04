National Bank Financial Cuts Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGY. CIBC lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$0.99 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.65. The stock has a market cap of $314.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.64%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

