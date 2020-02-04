National Bank Financial Downgrades Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) to Underperform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.00.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.27.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$18.55 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.80%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.