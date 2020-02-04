National Bank Financial Trims Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Target Price to C$3.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered Birchcliff Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian set a C$5.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.96.

TSE:BIR opened at C$1.71 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.22.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

