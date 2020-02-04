Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natural Gas Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NGS opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.