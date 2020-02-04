NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,464,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,533,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 98.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 115,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $7,842,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

