New Residential Investment (NRZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NRZ opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on NRZ. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

