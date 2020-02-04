New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 53,949 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE GPMT opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $19.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

