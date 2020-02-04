New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 109,636 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $11,596,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $8,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,167 shares of company stock worth $1,438,325. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

