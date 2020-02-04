New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Mercury General stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

