New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 88,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $3,036,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.84.

CHCT opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $951.78 million, a P/E ratio of 317.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

