New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEO stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.18. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

