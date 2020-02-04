New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,151,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,756,000 after purchasing an additional 212,471 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of HLX opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

