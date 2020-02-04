New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.05 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 38.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.73%.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

