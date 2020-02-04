New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 373.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,841 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NANO. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,114,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,234,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 205,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NANO opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

