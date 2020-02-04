New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 65.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1,319.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 182,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the second quarter valued at $3,685,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Trueblue Inc has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $853.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Trueblue in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

