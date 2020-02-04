New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Corecivic by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corecivic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Corecivic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Corecivic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

