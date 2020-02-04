New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 49.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

COKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

COKE stock opened at $276.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12-month low of $210.00 and a 12-month high of $413.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.12). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

