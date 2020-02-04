New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.