New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Universal by 68.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal by 109.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Universal by 28.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 43.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 241.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of UVV opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $475.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

