New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $948.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

BPFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

