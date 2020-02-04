New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.30% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 21,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 137,163 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $768.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

