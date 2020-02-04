New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after buying an additional 440,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 572,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $11,562,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 153,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,543.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

