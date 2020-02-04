New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

