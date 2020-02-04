New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,083,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $15,230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $7,926,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 29.9% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTCT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.19, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $30.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

