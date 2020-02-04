NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $19.75 on Friday. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

