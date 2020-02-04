NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut NEWTEK Business Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $20.61 on Friday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $410.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 61.37%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

