Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $363.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.45.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

