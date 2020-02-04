Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Raised by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,078.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock opened at $363.75 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.45.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.