Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $85.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,763,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Novanta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 1.43. Novanta has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $98.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

