Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 96 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOVN. UBS Group set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a CHF 85 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 95.75.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

