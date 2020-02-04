Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIQ. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 269,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

