NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

Shares of NVDA opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.81. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

