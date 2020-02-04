NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,690 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.87. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.