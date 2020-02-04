Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased to C$1.20 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OBE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an underperform rating and set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.12.

TSE OBE opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -1.6400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

