OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$4.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGC. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cormark decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.43.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.63 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 131.50.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

