Orion Energy Systems (OESX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/30/2020 – Orion Energy Systems had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Orion Energy Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $3.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Orion Energy Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

1/16/2020 – Orion Energy Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

1/8/2020 – Orion Energy Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 148,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $488,476.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,333.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 138,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 770,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

